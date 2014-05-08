More SWLA women heading towards 'non-traditional' jobs?

With the start of the economic boom in Southwest Louisiana going on right now, many are looking for those jobs. And that includes women.

Women are among those looking for what many consider "non-traditional" jobs, like being a plant operator or a shop welder.

On Thursday, women had an opportunity to attend the ‘Women in Non-Traditional Careers Conference' held at SOWELA.

Information was available to help guide women – either into technical schools to get the experience, or if they're qualified, looking at the next step towards getting that job.

Representatives from local companies like Sasol, Citgo, and Phillips 66 explained what they're looking for in future employees, as well as challenges they may face, but overall, just to encourage women they can do it.

"There's always a need for good paying jobs especially when you're a mother and you have children to support, it costs money. And often times, the best jobs are the ones where you might have to do physical labor, but we can do it," said Kathy Spooner, an Instructor at SOWELA.

Nicole Moncrie, Senior Human Resources Manager at Sasol explains with the job boom, "We do have several opportunities for people to come in, of course 70% will be skilled and people with experience and 30% will be those entry-level positions but we encourage those ladies to come out and apply."

For additional resources you can call the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010.

Additional resources here: www.louisianaworks.net www.SWLAresourceguide.com

