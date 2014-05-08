Officer violated policy in death of Arzy the dog

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

An internal affairs investigation of the Sulphur officer who shot a dog back on April 28 finds that Officer Brian Thierbach violated department policy. Thierbach submitted his resignation prior to any final disciplinary action, but what happens to the case now? KPLC's Monica Grimaldo continues to cover this story, so look for a live report at noon and you can read more HERE.

Also today, the timber industry claimed most of the giant cypress trees that could once be found in the Atchafalaya Basin. However, one man has made it his life's mission to save what's left.

Plus, a new cooking show debuts this fall called, "Flip My Food." We'll meet the show's star, Chef Jeff Henderson, who has deep Louisiana roots. Look for that preview at noon, and you can see more HERE.

Ben tells me rain is on the way for later this afternoon and evening. Friday seems to be on track for another round of showers and storms. What can we expect over the weekend? Tune in to Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.