Officer violated policy in death of Arzy the dog - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Officer violated policy in death of Arzy the dog

Arzy Kensington. (Source: Brandon Carpenter/Huffington Post) Arzy Kensington. (Source: Brandon Carpenter/Huffington Post)

An internal affairs investigation of the Sulphur officer who shot a dog back on April 28 finds that Officer Brian Thierbach violated department policy. Thierbach submitted his resignation prior to any final disciplinary action, but what happens to the case now? KPLC's Monica Grimaldo continues to cover this story, so look for a live report at noon and you can read more HERE.

Also today, the timber industry claimed most of the giant cypress trees that could once be found in the Atchafalaya Basin. However, one man has made it his life's mission to save what's left.

Plus, a new cooking show debuts this fall called, "Flip My Food." We'll meet the show's star, Chef Jeff Henderson, who has deep Louisiana roots. Look for that preview at noon, and you can see more HERE.

