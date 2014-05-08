Our Sports Person of the Week is Jolie Trahan of Hackberry. The Senior Pitcher was named the Class C MVP after allowing zero runs throughout the entire playoffs. She also stuck out 28 of 36 batters and didnt allow a single walk at the Fast Pitch 56, as the Lady Mustangs won their 4th consecutive state title. Congratulation to our Sports Person of the Week, Jolie Trahan.
We saw some heavy thunderstorms earlier today. Some of them brought frequent lightning and heavy rain. These storms are winding down this evening and should come to an end prior to midnight. The rain chances go down, with a few clouds clearing overnight. It will be a very warm and muggy night. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 70s. By Monday, there will be only a 10% chance for some rain.
Four inmates have escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, according to Detective Whytley Jones. Jones says St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, is searching the area for the following four inmates: William Deans, 39, white male, 5'6, 160 pounds Jamie Scarbrough, 28, white male, 5'9, 150 pounds, tattoos on neck and facial area Tanner Scarbrough, 18, white male, 5'11, 150 pounds. Elias Todd, 24, white male, 5'8, 17...
Bulletproof backpacks are now allowed at Louisiana schools.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to allow more Louisiana residents the option of using medical marijuana to treat their ailments.
50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away. That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years. The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...
