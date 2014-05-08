Sports Person of the Week - Jolie Trahan - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sports Person of the Week - Jolie Trahan

Our Sports Person of the Week is Jolie Trahan of Hackberry. The Senior Pitcher was named the Class C MVP after allowing zero runs throughout the entire playoffs. She also stuck out 28 of 36 batters and didnt allow a single walk at the Fast Pitch 56, as the Lady Mustangs won their 4th consecutive state title. Congratulation to our Sports Person of the Week, Jolie Trahan.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat continues next week with the possibility of some rain

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat continues next week with the possibility of some rain

    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:48:10 GMT
    Hot and dry conditions on MondayHot and dry conditions on Monday
    Hot and dry conditions on MondayHot and dry conditions on Monday

    We saw some heavy thunderstorms earlier today. Some of them brought frequent lightning and heavy rain. These storms are winding down this evening and should come to an end prior to midnight. The rain chances go down, with a few clouds clearing overnight. It will be a very warm and muggy night. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 70s. By Monday, there will be only a 10% chance for some rain. 

    More >>

    We saw some heavy thunderstorms earlier today. Some of them brought frequent lightning and heavy rain. These storms are winding down this evening and should come to an end prior to midnight. The rain chances go down, with a few clouds clearing overnight. It will be a very warm and muggy night. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 70s. By Monday, there will be only a 10% chance for some rain. 

    More >>

  • Four inmates escape from St. Mary Parish

    Four inmates escape from St. Mary Parish

    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:43:36 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Four inmates have escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, according to Detective Whytley Jones. Jones says St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, is searching the area for the following four inmates: William Deans, 39, white male, 5'6, 160 pounds Jamie Scarbrough, 28, white male, 5’9, 150 pounds, tattoos on neck and facial area Tanner Scarbrough, 18, white male, 5’11, 150 pounds. Elias Todd, 24, white male, 5’8, 17...

    More >>

    Four inmates have escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, according to Detective Whytley Jones. Jones says St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, is searching the area for the following four inmates: William Deans, 39, white male, 5'6, 160 pounds Jamie Scarbrough, 28, white male, 5’9, 150 pounds, tattoos on neck and facial area Tanner Scarbrough, 18, white male, 5’11, 150 pounds. Elias Todd, 24, white male, 5’8, 17...

    More >>

  • Edwards OK's bulletproof backpacks on campuses

    Edwards OK's bulletproof backpacks on campuses

    Sunday, June 3 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-06-03 16:40:53 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Bulletproof backpacks are now allowed at Louisiana schools.

    More >>

    Bulletproof backpacks are now allowed at Louisiana schools.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly