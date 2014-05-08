McNeese Softball Open Southland Conference Play Thursday

LAKE
CHARLES- Southland Conference Player of the Year Alanna DiVittorio and
Pitcher of the Year Jamie Allred will lead the two-time defending league champion
McNeese Cowgirl softball team into the 2014 SLC postseason tournament that gets
underway on Thursday at North Oak Park in Hammond.
The
Cowgirls (38-15, 20-6 SLC)) will be making their league-record 25th appearance
in the postseason tournament including their 15th bid in the last 16 years, and
will be shooting for their four tourney title. They'll open play at 4
p.m. against the winner between No. 4-seed Stephen F. Austin and 5th-seed
Houston Baptist in the six-team, double-elimination tournament. All games
will be streamed live for free on the Southland Digital Network by going to Southland.org.
McNeese
claimed its second straight regular-season title and fourth overall
championship after winning all nine regular season conference series and
capping the slate with a three-game sweep over Lamar. McNeese is the
first school to win back-to-back titles since former Southland member Texas
State (2008-2010) and will be seeking to win its first conference tournament
championship since 2010.
The
Cowgirls' 38 wins ties a school record that was matched last season and set in
2010 while their 20-win conference season marked the first time since 2010 (SFA
and Texas State) a league team posted 20 conference wins. McNeese also
posted its sixth consecutive 30-win season and third under third-year head
coach Mike Smith, the two-time Southland Conference Coach of the Year.
DiVittorio
broke a combined seven records during the season and became the first Cowgirl
to earn both player and hitter of the year honors since Heather Moreaux in
2000, and the 12th player in league history to reap both awards in the same
season. She is the second Cowgirl ever to be named player of the year and
third to be named hitter of the year. She leads McNeese with a .397
batting average, in slugging percent (.570), on-base percent (.537), runs
scored (58), walks (45) and stolen bases (44).
Allred
became the first McNeese player to be tabbed conference pitcher of the year
since Angela Harrison in 1994. She set a new single-season record for
victories and will enter the tournament with a 25-7 record. She leads the
team with a 1.50 earned run average, 204 2/3 innings pitched, 195 strikeouts,
and eight shutouts.
The other
half of the Cowgirls' one-two punch in the circle is freshman Rachel Smith who
garnered third-team all-SLC honors this season after she posted an 8-4 record
with a 1.55 ERA, four shutouts, 85.2 innings pitched and 70 strikeouts.
McNeese has
four other players batting over .300 on the season. Junior Lauren
Langner, a second team all-SLC honoree, is second on the team with a .371
average. She leads the team with 63 hits and is tied with a team-high 11
doubles.
Right
fielder Emily Vincent is batting .304 and is tied with Langner with 11
doubles. The second team all-SLC performer has 38 hits and 32 runs batted
in on the season.
Second
baseman Taylor Goree was a conference honorable mention selection after batting
.301 on the season. She has 44 hits, 10 doubles and 23 RBI on the season
heading into tourney play.
Freshman
Marisa Taunton, the all-SLC third team pick, is batting .372 and has 32 hits
with 17 RBI on the year.
The
Cowgirls posted a 10-3 combined record against the other five participants in
the tournament, including a 2-1 mark against Houston Baptist and 2-0 versus
Stephen F. Austin.
2014
Southland Conference Softball Tournament
North Oak
Park • Hammond, La.
Thursday,
May 8
Game
1: 11 a.m. - No. 5 Houston Baptist vs. No. 4 Stephen F. Austin
Game
2: 1:30 p.m. - No. 6 Central Arkansas vs. No. 3 Sam Houston State
Game
3: 4 p.m. - Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 McNeese
Game
4: 6:30 p.m. - Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Northwestern State
Friday, May
9
Game
5: 11 a.m. - Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3
Game
6: 1:30 p.m. - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4
Game
7: 4 p.m. - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Game
8: 6:30 p.m. - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6
Saturday,
May 10
Game
9: 10:30 a.m. - Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8
Game
10: 2 p.m. - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9
Game
11: TBA - Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 10 (if necessary)