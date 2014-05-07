Two men in custody after robbery in Sulphur

Two men are in custody in Sulphur following a robbery turned car chase.

Sulphur Chief of Police Lewis Coats said 26-year-old Dudley Melanson Jr. from Opelousas robbed a public works employee. Coats said 26-year-old Jeremiah Jones from Lake Charles drove the getaway car.

It all started at the City of Sulphur's Municipal Business Center.

"A city worker was leaving to go make a bank deposit and was approached by a black male outside and was pushed down and robbed of the bank bag," said Coats.

Coats said Melanson took the bag and fled on foot.

The Chief of Police said officers then located Melanson near Doiron St. where he then jumped in a car driven by Jones. Police then pursued the vehicle.

Coats said the chase then went down Lewis St. where the car fell in a ditch at the intersection of Lewis and O'Quain Dr.

Police said Jones was immediately caught after the crash, but Melanson kept going.

"A foot pursuit was on again," said Coats. "At that point, officers gave chase to one person who fled from the vehicle and we apprehended him a short distance away."

Melanson was apprehended at the Cal-Cam Fair Grounds.

Coats said the driver, Jeremiah Jones, has active warrants in Lake Charles for armed robbery.

Investigators said at this time, no weapons were found in this incident.

