Two men in custody after robbery in Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two men in custody after robbery in Sulphur

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Two men are in custody in Sulphur following a robbery turned car chase.

Sulphur Chief of Police Lewis Coats said 26-year-old Dudley Melanson Jr. from Opelousas robbed a public works employee. Coats said 26-year-old Jeremiah Jones from Lake Charles drove the getaway car.

It all started at the City of Sulphur's Municipal Business Center.

"A city worker was leaving to go make a bank deposit and was approached by a black male outside and was pushed down and robbed of the bank bag," said Coats.

Coats said Melanson took the bag and fled on foot.

The Chief of Police said officers then located Melanson near Doiron St. where he then jumped in a car driven by Jones. Police then pursued the vehicle.

Coats said the chase then went down Lewis St. where the car fell in a ditch at the intersection of Lewis and O'Quain Dr.

Police said Jones was immediately caught after the crash, but Melanson kept going.

"A foot pursuit was on again," said Coats. "At that point, officers gave chase to one person who fled from the vehicle and we apprehended him a short distance away."

Melanson was apprehended at the Cal-Cam Fair Grounds.

Coats said the driver, Jeremiah Jones, has active warrants in Lake Charles for armed robbery.

Investigators said at this time, no weapons were found in this incident.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly