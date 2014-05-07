TV show to feature LC church rocked by pastor's shooting death - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TV show to feature LC church rocked by pastor's shooting death

Pastor Ronald Harris Sr., who was shot and killed last year at Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center. (Source: www.tabernacleofpraise.com) Pastor Ronald Harris Sr., who was shot and killed last year at Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center. (Source: www.tabernacleofpraise.com)

A national TV show is coming to Lake Charles for taping. It involves the local church rocked by the shooting death of its pastor. We'll tell you when that will happen and what it will involve at noon. You can also read more HERE.  

