How to adopt through the Department of Children & Family Services

Are you considering becoming a foster parent of adopting a child that is legally free to be adopted through foster care? The process might seem intimidating, but most families complete this process within a 90 day timeframe and are ready to be matched as soon as the certification is complete.

Stephanie Duplechain is the home development supervisor with the Lake Charles region of the Department of Children and Family Services. She breaks down the basic information that you need to know if you want to foster or adopt a child through the state.

Minimum Qualifications for Certification:



At least 21 years of age

Single, married, divorced, or widowed

Financially stable (able to meet own family's needs)

Good physical, emotional and mental health

Adequate space in home for additional child

Pass state and federal criminal clearances

Attend 21 hours of pre-service training

Participate in home study process

Steps to Certification:

1. Attend an orientation meeting to learn more about the certification process.

2. Complete pre-service training (7 sessions)

3. Submit application for certification. (Form will be handed out at first pre-service training session)

4. Come to office for fingerprinting of all adult members of household.

5. Provide documentation from a physician that all members of household are free

of communicable disease. (Form will be handed out at first pre-service training session)

6. Participate in the home study process. There will be up to 3 visits to your home by an agency worker-one of which will include a safety inspection of your home.

7. Provide at least 5 references.

For more information on becoming an adoptive or foster parent, call DCFS at 337-491-2470 or 1-800-814-1584.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.