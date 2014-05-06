CPSB honors Students of the Year

Superintendent Wayne Savoy with Students of the Year (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)

On Tuesday, the Calcasieu Parish School Board presented awards to those with high achievements during this school year.

2013-2014 Students of the Year:

Elementary Division Winner: Emma Kathryn Klenke of Vincent Settlement Elementary School.

Elementary Runner Up: Sabrina Nicole Griffin of Dolby Elementary School.

Middle School Division Winner: Kaylee Charlene Cormier of J.I. Watson Middle School.

Middle School Runner Up: Mekenzie Marie Peshoff of F.K. White Middle School.

High School Division Winner: Alexandra Jacqueline Quigley DeFelice of Sam Houston High School.

High School Runner Up: Blane Elizabeth Edwards of Barbe High School.

Varsity Quiz Bowl Top Scorers for Calcasieu Parish:

Phillip Comeaux of Sam Houston High School, Britt Qualls of Sulphur High School, Maxwell Reeser of Westlake High School, and Monica Nguyen of Vinton High School.

The NAEA 2014 National Secondary Art Educator of the Year was also honored at Tuesday's board meeting. Dr. Dan Vidrine, the Art Supervisor K-12 announced that Bobbi Yancey was this years winner.

Skylar Giardina also presented a check in the amount of $4,616 to the Children's Miracle Network. Giardina says the Calcasieu Parish Wellness Warriors helped raise the money while participating in the Dragon Boat Races last month.

