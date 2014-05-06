Should the new Superintendent be an educator? Public survey shared with CPSB

Should the next Calcasieu Parish School Superintendent be an educator? It's a top question as the search to replace Wayne Savoy moves forward.

At Tuesday's Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting, members heard results from a four-question public survey.

"There were 1,394 submissions to the questionnaire," explained Dr. Dustin Hebert, one of the survey conductors.

One of the questions asked was what personality traits the superintendent should possess. Again, the word 'educator' came up.

"The person that will hold people accountable and a person that's an educator, just to comment from different arenas, they're not naming a person, they're not giving a name, but they're saying obviously we want to hire the best person, but that's what I'm hearing, as well, is a person that's an educator," said Joe Andrepont, a CPSB member.

The board was scheduled to go into executive session to discuss the competency of the candidates, however they skipped it because they decided to interview all of the applicants.

"There are only 11 now," said former Superintendent Search Committee Chair, R.L. Webb.

School board officials confirmed Pamela Gray has dropped out of the running.

But when Fredman Hardy stated the board should either interview all candidates by Skype or in-person for the first round, members had mixed reactions.

Billy Breaux said, "I think it's very frugal of the board to come in and only invite the ones we want to re-interview for the second round. At that point I think it'd be wise for us to spend our money and to do that but not in the first round. We're not denying anybody the right, if they want to come; they're more than welcome to stand in front of us."

The board voted to keep the search committee's recommendations. They also learned how the Skype interview would work.

"We have a preliminary plan to setup laptops for the board with headsets. We have our own system, teleconferencing system that we'll be able to put into place, that we're very experienced on using as soon as the board decides on a date and a time," explained Dr. Sheryl Abshire, Chief Technology Officer for the CPSB.

Dr. Abshire says they plan to reach out to the candidates and setup a test run and will have a team present during the interviews to ensure a smooth, fair process.

Board members voted to hold a special-called meeting Tuesday, May 13 at 4:30 P.M. to review questions they'll send to the candidates, possibly schedule interview dates, and decide whether to post candidates resumes online for the public to view.

