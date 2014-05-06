Could convicted Texas killer with Lake Charles ties go free?

Good morning!

A former McNeese student in jail for murder in Texas could be freed today. There's a hearing involving Bernie Tiede – the subject of the Jack Black movie "Bernie" – and we'll be following that closely at noon. You can also read more HERE.

A former Lake Charles therapist makes a plea to charges related to alleged misconduct with a patient.

How would you like to lose weight while still eating the foods you enjoy? There's just one catch, you have to make a sacrifice twice a week.

Plus, a visually impaired 10-year-old takes part in her first triathlon, which includes a 100-yard swim, a three-mile bike ride and three-quarter mile run. We'll share her inspirational story.



