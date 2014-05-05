Multiple arrests in huge multi-agency operation - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Multiple arrests in huge multi-agency operation

Numerous arrests have been made over the last few days as part of a multi-agency operation. (Source: Amanda Fallon/KPLC) Numerous arrests have been made over the last few days as part of a multi-agency operation. (Source: Amanda Fallon/KPLC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Multiple arrests in a major law enforcement operation. Several agencies are involved, and we expect to hear details at a 2 p.m. news conference at State Police Headquarters. We'll have more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, hundreds of students with autism get their own special prom. We'll hear why organizers believe it's an important opportunity for students to bond with their peers.

Plus, it started out as an after-school program – a gym that opens its doors to young people in hopes of keeping them out of trouble. Well now, two teens are poised to compete for Olympic gold – all thanks to the club!

Ben tells me we'll have clear skies with relatively low humidity and temperatures in the 80's by this afternoon. Will our chance for rain increase as the work-week progresses? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer, or you can get the latest HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

