Session preview, Sulphur mayor on dog death, circus accident update

*Today at the Capitol in Baton Rouge, lawmakers will debate making all cars stop while city buses load and unload passengers. They will also try to make vehicle inspections available on days when it is raining.
*Chris Duncan is officially re-elected as Mayor of Sulphur. This morning, you'll hear what he has to say on the recent fatal dog shooting involving a city police officer.
*A $10,000 reward is offered for anyone with information leading to the return of missing Rosepine resident, James Stephens. We'll tell you where he was last seen and show you the most recent pictures that might help identify him.
*The world's biggest chemical plant, BASF, says it will open a $1.4 billion propylene plant somewhere along the Gulf Coast. Find out why the company is choosing the Southern region for its largest investment ever.
We saw some heavy thunderstorms earlier today. Some of them brought frequent lightning and heavy rain. These storms are winding down this evening and should come to an end prior to midnight. The rain chances go down, with a few clouds clearing overnight. It will be a very warm and muggy night. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 70s. By Monday, there will be only a 10% chance for some rain.More >>
Four inmates have escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, according to Detective Whytley Jones. Jones says St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, is searching the area for the following four inmates: William Deans, 39, white male, 5'6, 160 pounds Jamie Scarbrough, 28, white male, 5’9, 150 pounds, tattoos on neck and facial area Tanner Scarbrough, 18, white male, 5’11, 150 pounds. Elias Todd, 24, white male, 5’8, 17...More >>
Bulletproof backpacks are now allowed at Louisiana schools.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to allow more Louisiana residents the option of using medical marijuana to treat their ailments.More >>
50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away. That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years. The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...More >>
