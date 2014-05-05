Session preview, Sulphur mayor on dog death, circus accident update

Happy Monday morning to you! Britney Glaser here with a look at some of today's top stories that you will see on Sunrise:

*Today at the Capitol in Baton Rouge, lawmakers will debate making all cars stop while city buses load and unload passengers. They will also try to make vehicle inspections available on days when it is raining.

*Chris Duncan is officially re-elected as Mayor of Sulphur. This morning, you'll hear what he has to say on the recent fatal dog shooting involving a city police officer.

*A $10,000 reward is offered for anyone with information leading to the return of missing Rosepine resident, James Stephens. We'll tell you where he was last seen and show you the most recent pictures that might help identify him.

*The world's biggest chemical plant, BASF, says it will open a $1.4 billion propylene plant somewhere along the Gulf Coast. Find out why the company is choosing the Southern region for its largest investment ever.

Make it a Sunrise day!