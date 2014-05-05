McNeese Softball sweeps Lamar in regular season finale

McNeese Softball

Cowgirls Dominate Lamar 13-3 In Season Finale

LAKE CHARLES—The McNeese softball team concluded senior weekend with another mercy-rule win over Lamar Sunday with a 13-3 (5 inn.) win. The Cowgirls sweep the series after picking up two mercy-rule wins on Saturday. With the series sweep, McNeese ends the conference season having won all nine Southland Conference series.

McNeese concludes the regular season with a 38-15 overall record and 20-6 conference record. The 38 wins ties the school record held by the 2010 and 2013 teams. The 20 conference wins is the first time a Cowgirl team has won 20 or more games since 2009. The 2009 team posted a 20-10 conference record and finished second in the SLC race.

After giving up three runs in the first inning on a three-run home run by Tina Shulz, the Cowgirls roared back to not only score two runs in the first inning to cut the lead to 3-2 but the Cowgirls scored at least two runs in the next four innings. Cowgirl pitcher Jamie Allred held Lamar scoreless for the final four innings of the game. McNeese scored two runs in the second and third innings before blowing the game open with four runs in the third frame. McNeese capped its scoring off with a five-run fourth inning.

Emily Vincent hit her second home run of the season to straight-away centerfield to cut the Lamar lead to 3-2. Senior Stacey Conley, who provided the walk-off home run in the opening game of the series Saturday, came through again for the Cowgirls. Conley doubled through the right side to score fellow senior Kim Kennedy to tie the game at three all. Conley went to third on a ground out then gave the Cowgirls a 4-3 lead after scoring on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Dakota Matiko.

McNeese scored four runs on five hits in the third including RBI doubles by Vincent and senior Katie Roux. The Cowgirls also got RBI singles from Goree and Kennedy to extend the lead to 8-3.

McNeese put together another big inning in the fifth by scoring five runs on three hits. This inning was highlighted by a three RBI home run by Conley. The long ball was her second home run in as many days as well as on the season and they were the final runs of the game for McNeese as the lead ballooned to 13-3.

McNeese ended the game with 13 runs on 12 hits, 13 RBI and only one strikeout. Kennedy led the Cowgirls with a 3-for-3 plate appearance while Conley ended the game with four RBI. Senior Alanna DiVittorio led the Cowgirls on the base paths with two stolen bases, giving her 44 on the season.

Allred picked up her 25 win of the season and her 21st complete game to improve to 25-6 overall. After giving up the three runs and two hits in the first inning, Allred didn't allow a hit the rest of the game. She ended the game with three strikeouts and walked only two.

McNeese will now set its sights on the Southland Conference Tournament which begins Thursday, May 8 at the North Oak Park in Hammond. McNeese will face the winner of the 11 a.m. game against No. 4 seed Stephen F. Austin and the No. 5 seed Houston Baptist at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Tickets for the Southland Conference Tournament are currently on sale now and may be purchased by contacting the Southeastern Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (985-549-5466) or by visiting LionSports.net.

by Pam LaFosse