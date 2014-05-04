Community supports music fundraiser for students

It was an evening with Music Makers at the Shearman Fine Arts Grand Gallery and Performing Arts Theatre at McNeese.

MusicMakers2U first started last September. The program asks the community to dust off and donate musical instruments. Organizers then refurbish the instruments and donate them to middle school and high school students.

This is the first fundraiser for the program. Organizers said they were blown away by the amount of supporters that came out.

The community enjoyed food, a silent auction, and a performance by students in the program.

"It's incredible," said President of MusicMakers2U, Eva LeBlanc. "We had a Music Makers camp yesterday and they rehearsed for three hours only and it's incredible that they're actually going to be playing tonight and they sound fantastic."

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.