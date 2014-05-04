Family of missing Rosepine man speaks out on emotional search

It's been an emotional 4 weeks for the Stephens family as they wait for answers on 31-year-old James Stephens' disappearance, who was last seen in the Johnsonville area in Vernon Parish a month ago. The family describe this time as "painful," "heartbreaking," and say they simply just want Stephens home.

"We miss him," said his aunt Brenda Stephens. "We want him home and it's not the same in my house without him."

His other aunt Teresa McConathy says Stephens, or "Jamey" as the family calls him, was very family oriented and always had a smile on his face.

"He was always light-hearted and he had a sense of commitment to his family," said McConathy.

The Stephens family even started the Help Bring Jamey Home Facebook page which has generated nearly 2,000 likes and has even helped the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office with leads. It's also helped the family stay connected and a chance to share words of encouragement.

"Our family, our entire family, is hurting," said Stephens' aunt. "It's like a piece is missing."

Stephens mother Tammie Harvey says she prays every day and that she wouldn't be able to cope with the pain if it wasn't for her faith in God and the support of her family.

"If he's out there and he can see or hear anything of this, we want him to know that we won't stop praying," said Harvey. "Don't give up yet because, it isn't over until it's over."

The Stephens family is now offering a $10,000 for anyone with information leading to James return. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233. Callers do not have to give their name and a code number will be assigned.

Stephens is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange shirt and a baseball cap.

