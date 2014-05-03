ELECTION: Results for all Southwest Louisiana races and proposit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ELECTION: Results for all Southwest Louisiana races and propositions

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Southwest Louisiana residents headed to the voting booths Saturday to decided on a number of races and tax propositions.

All results are unofficial until verified by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

For complete results go to http://bit.ly/1oyZmbD.

Tune in to KPLC News Nightcast for our complete election coverage. The show, which begins at 10 p.m., will be available live online at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5

 

Calcasieu Parish

• Sulphur Mayor: Chris Duncan (2,045 votes, 56.5 percent) defeats Ron Leleux (1,574 votes, 43.5 percent).

• Sulphur City Council, District 4: Randy Favre Jr. (581 votes, 62.9 percent) defeats Jeremy Grant (342 votes, 37.1 percent).

• City of Lake Charles Proposition No. 1, (25-year, 1 percent sales tax renewal): Passed 78 percent to 22 percent. For street improvements, bridges, street lighting facilities, fire department stations and equipment, garbage disposal, health and sanitation facilities, public buildings, parks and recreation facilities, sewer and sewer disposal works, improvements to the lakefront and for operating and maintaining fire, police, health and sanitation, recreation, public works, and other departments of the City. Will bring in around $21.3 million per year.

• City of Lake Charles Proposition No. 2, (10-year, .25 percent sales tax renewal): Passed 77 percent to 23 percent. For maintaining the salaries and benefits of employees of the City, including, but not limited to the Police Department, Fire Department and Public Works Department. Will bring in around $5.3 million per year.

• Calcasieu Parish School Board Proposition (10-year, 3.5 maintenance millage renewal): Passed 74 percent to 26 percent. For maintenance and operation of the public schools of Calcasieu Parish. Will bring in around $5.9 million per year.

• Calcasieu Parish School Board Proposition (10-year, .05 percent sales tax renewal): Passed 75 percent to 25 percent. For supplementing salaries of teachers and other employees of the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Will bring in around $22.5 million per year.

• Recreational District No. 1 of Ward 3 Proposition No. 1 (10-year bond): Passed 66 percent to 34 percent. For establishing, acquiring, constructing, improving, extending and maintaining within said District the recreational facilities. Expected to bring in $16 million total.

• Recreational District No. 1 of Ward 3 Proposition No. 2 (10-year, 5.5 maintenance millage): Passed 64 percent to 36 percent. For maintaining and operating recreation facilities. Expected to bring in around $3.2 million per year.

The rest of the the results for Calcasieu can be found at http://bit.ly/1oyZmbD.

 

 

Beauregard Parish

Results for Cameron can be found at http://bit.ly/1oyZmbD.

 

 

Cameron Parish

Results for Cameron can be found at http://bit.ly/1oyZmbD.

 

 

Vernon Parish

• Leesville City Council, District 1: Chris Robertson (200 votes, 71 percent) defeats Charles Randall Haymon (82 votes, 29 percent).

 

 

Jeff Davis Parish

• Parishwide Police Jury Proposition (10-year, .5 percent sales tax): Passed 2,674 votes (72 percent) to 1,037 votes (28 percent). For maintaining and operating jail facilities owned or used by the Police Jury. Will bring in around $2.1 million per year.

 

 

Allen Parish

Results for Allen can be found at http://bit.ly/1oyZmbD.

 

 

Acadia Parish

Results for Acadia can be found at http://bit.ly/1oyZmbD.

