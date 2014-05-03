Women work together to help build home - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Women work together to help build home

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

What looks like a construction zone, will be Haley Brown's home in nearly four months.

"I couldn't believe this many people wanted to get together and help," said Brown.

Brown is a single, working mother of four. She's receiving her home with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat homes are built through the use of volunteer labor and donations of money and materials. The volunteers for Brown's home this week are all women.

This week is considered Women Build Week across the nation. The week encourages women to help build a home at least one day.      

While these women are learning to work with tools, ultimately everyone is here for Haley.

"Me and my children will have a stable place to live," said Brown.

And with the help from Habitat and some girl power, Brown is thankful to start a new chapter in her life from the ground up.

Habitat organizers said around 200 women will help build Brown's home over the next months.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

