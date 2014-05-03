Fiery I-10 Basin Bridge crash leaves married couple dead - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fiery Interstate 10 Basin Bridge crash leaves married couple dead

(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)

State police continue to investigate a Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 10 at the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge that left two dead.

Authorities responded to a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Atchafalaya River overpass.

The preliminary investigation concluded the four 18-wheelers were traveling in the right lane when the last 18-wheeler, driven by Ricky Chester of Ohio, failed to stop with traffic congestion causing a chain reaction pile-up. Ricky Chester and his passenger, wife Karen Chester, received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release.

Following the crash, two of the trailers caught fire leading to smoke engulfing all lanes of Interstate 10. Both directions of Interstate 10 were closed through Saturday morning. I-10 westbound was re-opened at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday, with I-10 eastbound re-opening Saturday afternoon.

A trailer also dislodged from one of the 18-wheelers causing it to travel over the guardrail and fall to the ground below.

The crash remains under investigation, but state police urge drivers to remain attentive behind the wheel as distracted driving continues to be one of the leading causes of crashes in the state.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly