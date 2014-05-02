Sulphur officer who shot dog has history of on-the-job problems

There's been quite the controversy, especially on social media, since a Sulphur police officer shot and killed a 14-month-old dog while on duty last week.

There's been quite the controversy, especially on social media, since a Sulphur police officer shot and killed a 14-month-old dog while on duty last week.

The Sulphur police officer under investigation for fatally shooting a dog has a history of running into trouble on the job.

According to documents obtained by KPLC, Brian Thierbach's nine-year career with the state police came to and end when he resigned just over a year ago.

Thierbach's resignation on April 26, 2013, came three days after he was placed on administrative leave and was notified that internal affairs was investigating him. According to the documents, Thierbach was accused of "violations of policies including, but not limited to, conduct unbecoming an officers."

In 2010, Thierbach was reprimanded for accidentally discharging his weapon while making an arrest in the K-Mart parking lot on Ryan Street in Lake Charles. In 2006, he was suspended without pay for eight hours following a vehicle accident.

Thierbach, who has been with the Sulphur Police Department for less than a year, now finds himself in the center of a national storm.

Thierbach shot a dog Monday morning in the parking lot of the Southwest Daily News. Thierbach, who is on leave during the investigation, said he shot the dog after it bit him, but two eye witnesses are disputing that claim.

The shooting is being investigated by the SPD and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The story went national Tuesday night when The Huffington Post published a story detailing the incident through the eyes of the two witness.

A Facebook page calling for "Justice for Arzy" had over 5,000 likes by 5 p.m. Friday. The change.org petition asking Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats to dismiss Thierbach had over 5,300 signatures by 6 p.m. Friday.

To view Thierbach's personnel file from state police, go to http://www.scribd.com/doc/221656562/Brian-Thierbach-Records

