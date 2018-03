Hackberry, Starks, Fairview advance at state softball tourney (with results and schedules)

Starks, Hackberry and Fairvew cruised to easy wins Friday at the Fast Pitch 56 state softball tournament in Sulphur.

The Lady Mustangs, the three-time defending state champions, will face Kilbourne at 11 a.m. while the Lady Panthers will play Northside Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinal round of the Class C playoffs.

In Class B, Fairview beat Glenmora in a quarterfinal and will face top-seeded Florien at 11 a.m. Saturday in a semifinal.



In other local action Friday, DeQuincy lost to Riverside in a Class 2A quarterfinal.



The three-round tournament ends Saturday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

Updated scores and schedules can be found below.

Fast Pitch 56 Schedule

* -- home team

Class 5A

Friday's Games

Quarterfinals

Live Oak 3, Alexandria 1

Ouachita Parish 11, East Ascension 10

Pineville 8, St. Amant 1

Denham Springs 9, Mt. Carmel 8

Saturday's Games

Semifinals

No. 9 Pineville vs. *No. 5 Denham Springs, 1 p.m. (Field 15)

No. 3 Live Oak vs. *No. 2 Ouachita Parish, 1 p.m. (Field 14)

Championship

No. 9 Pineville-No. 5 Denham Springs winner vs. No. 3 Live Oak-No. 2 Ouachita Parish winner, 7 p.m. (Field 16)

Class 4A

Friday's Games

Quarterfinals

West Ouachita 7, Ursuline Academy v5

St. Thomas More 5, Ellender 1

Vandebilt Catholic 15, Rayne 0

North DeSoto 19, Benton 1

Saturday's Games

Semifinals

No. 17 West Ouachita vs. *No. 4 St. Thomas More, 1 p.m. (Field 13)

*No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic vs. No. 15 North DeSoto, 1 p.m. (Field 16)

Championship

No. 17 West Ouachita-No. 4 St. Thomas More winner vs. No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic-No. 15 North DeSoto winner, 7 p.m. (Field 14)

Class 3A

Friday's Games

Quarterfinals

John Curtis 3, Evangel Christian 1

Notre Dame 8, Buckeye 2

Jena 13, Brusly 8, 8 innings

North Vermilion 13, Kaplan 4

Saturday's Games

Semifinals

*No. 1 John Curtis vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (Field 17)

No. 11 Jena vs. *No. 7 North Vermilion, 1 p.m. (Field 18)

Championship

No. 1 John Curtis-No. 4 Notre Dame winner vs. No. 11 Jena-No. 7 North Vermilion winner, 7 p.m. (Field 15)

Class 2A

Friday's Games

Quarterfinals

Oak Grove 7, Many 4

Riverside 5, DeQuincy 1

Menard 10, Fisher 0, 6 innings

Calvary Baptist 7, Delcambre 0

Saturday's Games

Semifinals

*No. 1 Oak Grove vs. No. 5 Riverside, 11 a.m. (Field 13)

No. 3 Menard vs. *No. 2 Calvary Baptist, 11 a.m. (Field 16)

Championship

No. 1 Oak Grove-No. 5 Riverside winner vs. No. 3 Menard-No. 2 Calvary Baptist winner, 5 p.m. (Field 15)

Class 1A

Friday's Games

Quarterfinals

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 6, Ouachita Christian 1

Cedar Creek 3, Mangham 2

Ascension Catholic 6, Hanson Memorial 5

Central Catholic 9, St. John 1

Saturday's Games

Semifinals

*No. 1 Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. No. 12 Cedar Creek, 11 a.m. (Field 17)

No. 3 Ascension Catholic vs. *No. 2 Central Catholic, 11 a.m. (Field 18)

Championship

Class B

Friday's Games

Quarterfinals

Florien 6, Converse 0

Fairview 11, Glenmora 7

Monterey 1, Quitman 0

Quitman 2, Anacoco 1, 8 innings

Saturday's Games

Semifinals

No. 6 Monterey vs. *No. 2 Quitman, 11 a.m. (Field 14)

*No. 1 Florien vs. No. 4 Fairview, 11 a.m. (Field 15)

Championship

No. 6 Monterey-No. 2 Quitman winner vs. No. 1 Florien-No. 4 Fairview winner, 5 p.m. (Field 16)

Class C

Friday's Games

Quarterfinals

Hackberry 12, Ebarb 0

Kilbourne 8, Downsville 0

Northside Christian 16, Calvin 6

Starks 11, Georgetown 0

Saturday's Games

Semifinals

*No. 1 Hackberry vs. No. 5 Kilbourne, 11 a.m. (Field 19)

No. 11 Northside Christian vs. *No. 7 Starks, 11 a.m.(Field 20)

Championship

No. 1 Hackberry-No. 5 Kilbourne winner vs. No. 11 Northside Christian-No. 7 Starks winner, 5 p.m. (Field 13)