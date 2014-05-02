Alleged school threat being investigated - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Alleged school threat being investigated

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

An alleged threat by a middle school student in Lake Charles has the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office investigating. We'll have more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today – cloned dogs in Lafayette? Yep, it's true. It's all thanks to a lab in South Korea. We'll have the story of two dogs that are part of only 400 in the world.

Plus, neighbors call him the "Convenience Store" man. Now this man is considered a superhero in the fight against crime – this after he turned the tables on a would-be robber.

And does that ultraviolet lamp used in nail salons to harden and dry polish pose a health risk? We'll have the latest information.

Ben tells me we can expect today to be pretty pleasant. Clouds will roll in thanks to an upper level disturbance, but while we may get a drop or two of rain, the chances are very isolated and less than 20 percent. What about our weekend? Can we expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers, or you can get the latest weather conditions HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day and a wonderful weekend!

