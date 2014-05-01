Piccadilly at mall closing, moving down to Ryan Street

Rumors are circulating around Lake Charles that the Piccadilly Cafeteria in the Prien Lake Mall is closing.

While that may be true, Southwest Louisiana residents may still be able to get their carrot souffles, broccoli and rice and dilly plates.

KPLC has learned from an unidentified worker at the restaurant that they are leaving the mall but are expected to reopen on Ryan Street.

The Piccadilly headquarters in Baton Rouge was closed when KPLC called to try to confirm the closing.

