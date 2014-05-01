Abnormally dry weather increases fire potential

The latest drought monitor has outlined portions of South Louisiana as abnormally dry, with some coastal communities now listed as being in a moderate drought.

The weather pattern the past few weeks has brought lots of clouds but little rain to Southwest Louisiana. The beautiful weather expected this weekend is great for outdoor activities but can be dangerous when it comes to fire weather.

The combination of relatively dry ground conditions and low humidity levels means that fires can be easily started and will spread quickly.

If you are participating in outdoor activities, such as grilling or camping, make sure to always have water on standby and dispose of your charcoals by soaking the coals multiple times.

Also, never throw your cigarette butts out of the car window. Dispose of them properly after stomping them out completely.

There is currently no burn ban in effect for any parishes in the state but as always, be safe when burning materials outdoors.



