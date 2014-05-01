Ban on interstate speed cameras?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Speed cameras and other automated speed enforcement devices will be prohibited on Louisiana's interstates, if Gov. Bobby Jindal agrees to the ban which passed in the House and in the Senate. It was proposed by Sulphur Representative Mike Danahay. More on that story HERE.



Also today, we'll meet a royal family of Zydeco. At noon we'll have a profile of the four Dopsie brothers, who have followed in their father Rockin' Dopsie's musical footsteps. You can also see and hear more HERE.

Plus, a bride's worst nightmare as her luggage goes up in flames the day before her wedding! Investigators say luggage racks allow the bags to sit too close to the exhaust pipe of the vehicle. See what happened at noon and HERE.

Ben tells me we saw record low temperatures this morning – tying the record of 47, which was set back in 1925! We should have another sunny day with no rain, and lots of dry air. It will be cool tonight. Find out just how low the temperatures will drop and how our weekend is shaping up during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Way back in the day at noon here on KPLC there was a show called the "Romper Room." As we celebrate 60 years of service to our community, John Bridges is taking a look back at some of our history in a series of reports called "KPLC Remembers." Today at noon, a preview of tonight's story showcasing Miss Brenda who hosted the "Romper Room." You can also read more HERE.

