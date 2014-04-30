Kennon Fontenot Signs With ULL + Cajuns Defeat Southeastern 10-8

By ULL Assistant SID Jeff Schneider:

LAFAYETTE, La. – The second-ranked Ragin' Cajuns baseball team defeated Southeastern Louisiana 10-8 to complete the sweep of the home-and-home series with the Lions on Wednesday night at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field.

The win improves the Cajuns to 41-6 on the year as the squad finishes the season 12-1 in midweek contests. Louisiana also improves to 15-1 against in-state opponents.

"We got some big hits early," associate head coach Anthony Babineaux said. "In the middle of the ball game we had a big inning which was good to see, and then we tacked on a few from there."

The Ragin' Cajuns outhit Southeastern (27-19) 13-12 in the game lead by catcher Michael Strentz who finished the game a triple short of the cycle. Strentz was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and had two walks and two RBI.

"That was a lot of load off of his bat," Babineaux added. "He has been in a season long slump, but the one thing that he had done is shored up his catching and pitch calling. He has done a great job of keeping this pitching staff together and really working behind the plate. We knew that he was close at the plate, and I am really proud for him."

Both Sam Roberson and Brett Hoffman had three hits in the contest for the Lions.

Bo Carter earned his first victory of the season limiting SLU to one run on four hits in 2.1 inning of relief. Carter struck out one batter and did not issue a walk in the outing.

Southeastern's Gabe Van Rosenberg was tagged with the loss to fall to 1-1 on the year after giving up five runs on five hits in two innings.

The Cajuns grabbed an early lead in the bottom of the first as Seth Harrison brought home Caleb Adams on a ground ball hit to shortstop. Later in the inning, Jace Conrad singled to right center to score Ryan Leonards from second base to make the score 2-0.

Southeastern answered with three runs in the top of the second to take a 3-2 edge. Kennon Menard doubled in a run to start the scoring. Jacob Williams evened the contest on a RBI groundout to go second base, while Jacob Seward put the Lions in front on a sac fly to right field.

Louisiana went back in front with a three run inning of its own in the bottom half of the second. Leonards singled up the middle to score Strentz and then Caleb Adams came around to score on a throwing error to regain the lead 4-3. In the next at bat, Harrison drove in Leonards on a sac fly to center field for his second RBI of the game.

After two scoreless innings, Brett Hoffman pulled the Lions within a run, 5-4, on a RBI single to left field.

The Ragin' Cajuns posted a four spot in the bottom of the fifth to get some breathing room. Blake Trahan plated the first run of the inning on a single to center. After a RBI double by Chase Compton, Strentz crushed a two-run homer deep into the pine trees in left to make the score 9-4 Cajuns. The home run is the seventh of the year for Strentz.

Greg Davis manufactured a run for Louisiana in the bottom of the sixth. Davis walked to lead off the inning and then came around to score on a play where he stole second and then advanced home on two straight errors to give the Cajuns a 10-4 advantage.

The Lions got back into the contest in the top of the seventh as Sam Roberson delivered a bases-loaded grand slam over the fence in left to cut the lead to 10-8.

Harrison made his first appearance on the mound this season in the ninth striking out the side to record his fourth career save.

The Cajuns return to action this weekend as they head to Jonesboro, Ark., for a three-game conference series against Arkansas State starting on Friday at 6 p.m.