McNeese students ask for smoke-free campus, decision now up to president

The results are in for the proposed McNeese smoke-free campus policy. Most students voted in favor of the ban.

Voting opened earlier this week for McNeese students.

Student Body President, Davante Lewis said out of more than 1,000 votes, about 75% of the students voted for a complete smoke-free campus or for designated smoking areas.

"I voted for a 100% smoke-free campus," said Student Antonio Antoine. "Currently, we have locations on campus where smokers are allowed to smoke, but that hasn't gone so well."

Students that voted spoke strongly on campus with an overwhelmingly yes for the complete ban, which the results showed.

"I voted for it to be a 100% smoke-free campus," said Student Kendria Lalleur. "I feel that that's a great thing to do, because smoking can be very unhealthy around others."

With the student body's recommendation for the ban, now the Student government Association will send the results to the McNeese President for the final decision.

"It poses a health threat to our peers and I just feel it would be better if we would eliminate the problem all together," said Antoine.

But not all are for a complete ban. Another option on the ballot, which also received a high percentage, opening it up to specific areas.

"I think people should have the right to smoke on campus, but they should have a designated area compared to everyone else who it might bother," said Student Ian Thibodeaux.

The Student Body president said 16% voted for the current smoking policy to stay the same.

