Recreational fishing for gray triggerfish closed

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced that recreational fishing for gray triggerfish will close in Louisiana waters on May 1, 2014, at 12:01 a.m. and will remain closed until January 1, 2015.

NOAA Fisheries has determined that the annual recreational catch target of 217,000 pounds will soon be met, and the closure is necessary to prevent catch target overruns. NOAA Fisheries will close the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico on May 1, 2014.

LDWF Secretary Robert Barham was authorized by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission to change or modify the opening and closing dates for any recreational reef fish season in Louisiana waters when notified by NOAA Fisheries or as he deems necessary. This action ensures that regulations in state waters are consistent with regulations for federally managed waters for gray triggerfish.

For more information, contact Jason Adriance at 504-284-2032 or jadriance@wlf.la.gov.

