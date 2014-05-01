Mother’s Day photo contest rules

KPLC-TV CONTEST RULES
2014 OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KPLC-TV, 320 Division Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601; Expressions, ONA Salon, The Perfect Gift and Diamond Durrell's. ("Sponsor(s)"). The promotion begins at 5:00 am CST on April 30, 2014 and ends at 12:00 p.m. CST on Monday, May 9. All entries must be received by 5:00 pm CST on Monday, May 5, 2014, in order to qualify. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in one of the following parishes or counties inside the KPLC-TV television viewing area: Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard, Allen & Jeff Davis. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KPLC-TV, Expressions, ONA Salon, The Perfect Gift and Diamond Durrell's, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion.
3. How to Enter. There is only one way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 5:00am on Wednesday, April 30, 2014, individuals can email contest@kplctv.com. All entries become the property of KPLC-TV and participating sponsors.
KPLC-TV and participating sponsors are not responsible for late entries due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.
Entrants agree not to upload post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
4. Prize(s). 1 grand prize will be awarded to the winning mother-daughter team. The team will receive a call from KPLC notifying them that they have won the contest. The winning team will be selected based on total number of Facebook likes. Voting will be open to the public from Wednesday, May 7, 2014 through midnight Thursday, May 8, 2014. Winner will be announced on KPLC Connections at Midday at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 9, 2014. The winning team will have until Monday, Jun 9, 2014 to pick up their prize from the business that provides it. No prize(s) may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. If any the winning team is ineligible for the prize or, for whatever reason, declines the receipt of the prize; a new winning team will be drawn from the eligible qualifiers and notified by the TV station.
5. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
6. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. The winning team must redeem its prize from the business that is providing the participating sponsors: Expressions, ONA Salon, The Perfect Gift and Diamond Durrell's. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize.
7. Winner(s). The winning team will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KPLC-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. The winning team will receive a Form 1099 from KPLC-TV if KPLC-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration. Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity for any sponsor and/or in KPLC News 7 newscasts without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KPLC-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
9. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KPLC-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KPLC-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).
10. List of Winners. For the name of the winning team please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the following: KPLC-TV, 320 Division Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601. For more information please send an email with your questions or concerns to dmayo@kplctv.com.