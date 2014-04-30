Children's Museum announces May events

The following is a news release from the Children's Museum:

The Children's Museum has announced the following events for the month of May:

Friday, May 2: Spirograph Fun

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and play with this classic geometric drawing toy that produces mathematical roulette curves.

Friday, May 9: Play Dough Fun

Join us in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and build something fun with Playdough!

Saturday, May 10: Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show

Join us at 11:30 a.m. for "The Science of Soap!" Kids will learn the importance of soap, the different types of soap and do fun experiments with soap and bubbles.

Friday, May 16: Swirl'n Fun

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and experiment with exciting designs using our Swirl'n Spin art machine!

Friday, May 23: Finger Paint Fun

Get creative with finger paint in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 26: Memorial Day Workshop

Join us at 2:30 p.m. and make your own Patriotic fan. Class is limited to 24 children.

Tuesday, May 27: Tropical Fish

Choose your own colors and paint a tropical fish! Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 24 children.

Wednesday, May 28: Pineapple

Enjoy delicious pineapple chunks served between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, May 29: Story Time with Peggy Borel

Local children's book writer/illustrator Peggy A. Borel will read her book, "Teach Me! ABC," at 11 a.m. Afterwards, there will be a book signing!

Friday, May 30: Pasta Necklaces

Make your own pasta necklace in the ArtSpace from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Children's Museum is located at 327 Broad Street downtown Lake Charles. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $7.50 for children and adults.

Call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org for more information.

