Why was Arzy Kensington shot and killed in Sulphur?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

It's a story that's now getting national press – a dog is shot and killed by a Sulphur police officer. Today, we're getting word that an investigation into the incident is being done by Sulphur Police, in conjunction with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The 14-month-old dog, a lab mix named Arzy Kensington, was shot on Monday. We'll have more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, a security breach has Internet experts and the Department of Homeland Security warning people not to use Internet Explorer to browse the web.

Plus, a legendary American pilot is grounded in a California courtroom. General Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, is facing a civil lawsuit.

Ben tells me a cold front pushed through last night, bringing with it cooler temperatures. We should have less humidity and plenty of sunshine today with temperatures rising to the upper 70s this afternoon. How cool will it get tonight, and how long will the pleasant weather last? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

