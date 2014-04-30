Astros love Louisiana fans - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Astros love their Louisiana fans

Since the 1960s, the Houston Astros have entertained fans of all ages, including those here in Southwest Louisiana.  Astros President Reid Ryan tells me the team continues it's marketing efforts to Cajuns.

"You know the great thing about Louisiana is that they've always been Astros fans," said Ryan. "It's an easy drive.  You can get over here to Minute Maid Park.  There are plenty of hotels down here for folks to come see the Astros.  In fact, I've connected with quite a few people that come in every weekend from Louisiana to come watch the Astros."

The Astros like to hold theme nights for their fans.  On a recent night, fans got a free Astros umbrella. Thursdays are dollar hot dog nights and Friday nights are for fireworks.  On the Friday night I visited, veterans of Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom got to meet the players and enjoy the game.

"When we were overseas and deployed, guys would gather around to watch the games that were televised on Armed Forces Network," said Mike Garrett. "It's kind of like that.  Being able to sit around with the guys and enjoy a baseball game in the afternoon."

"It's the bonding," said Baron Green, also a veteran. "You never know what your brother and sister are going through.  To be together, sit together, eat together, drink together.  You will always know."

And longtime fans don't mind whether the Astros are going through a slump.  They'll still be here.

"Yes sir.  I'm here every game," said Valentin Jalono.  "I want to enjoy being here with my friends and everybody else.  Watching the Astros, too, whether they win or lose.  I'm still here.  Every game."

For information on Astros games, to go www.astros.com

 

Copyright KPLC 2014.  All rights reserved

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly