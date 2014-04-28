Lake Charles couple shares battle with skin cancer to commemorate Skin Cancer Awareness month

Sixty-year-old Sidney Theriot, originally from Cameron, says battling skin cancer has been a long journey and says his wife, Robin, deserves the credit for helping him through.

"She's a very strong person," said Theriot. "If it wouldn't be for her, I wouldn't be here today. There's no doubt in my mind that I wouldn't be here today."

Theriot was diagnosed with advanced basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, at the age of 20. During a doctor's visit in Houston in 2012, Theriot was told his BCC was predominately on the left side of his face causing his eyes and lips to droop.

"They decided that they were going to do surgery and basically remove or possibly remove a large portion on the left side of my face," said Theriot.

Theriot says he was put on an experimental drug at the time called Erivedge, now a first-of-its-kind FDA approved treatment and has since been clear but in the midst of his treatment, Theriots says someone he least expected found a spot of her own; his wife Robin.

"She had a malignant melanoma, which is what they were looking for on me," said Theriot. "She'd been in Houston, sitting in a doctor's office, a world renowned doctor's office, for a year and a half with a melanoma on her while they're looking for one on me."

Thought Sidney's wife Robin wasn't available to speak to KPLC about her journey on camera, she sent pictures of the couple battling cancer together and while the couple continues to keep tabs on their conditions, Sidney say she owes a lot to his wife.

"There were some days we were both sick, there were some days I was sick, there were some days she was sick but it did bring us together," said Theriot. "It makes you realize that anytime you walk by the flowers, you better smell them."

The couple resides in Lake Charles and both work for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Robin Theriot is completely cancer free and Sidney remains clear for now as well.

