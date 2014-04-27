The SWLA rose garden tour continues rain or shine

The rainy Sunday afternoon brought a slow start to Southwest Louisiana's annual public rose tour.

But even with not so perfect weather, the rose gardens were still open.

While the roses quenched their thirst, Judy Mayo waited patiently for guests to arrive.

"One of our purposes is to educate the public about rose growing and growing better and prettier roses," said Mayo.

Mayo first joined the Southwest Louisiana Rose Society in 1971.

"The rose society had a leisure learning course at McNeese and I asked my Mom to go and she said yeah," said Mayo.

From there, it was an instance appreciation for the flower.

"When you see another rose bush and you see the beauty in it you just get carried away again and want to buy another one," said Mayo. "You really get involved."

And the rain may have put a hold on the tour, but that didn't last. The sun eventually came out and people visited the gardens.

And Mayo finally got to show her prize possessions with help from clear skies

"It's just fun and it's kind of addicting also, because there is so many beautiful flowers you know everybody's favorite flower is the rose," said Mayo.

And with a sunny ending, Mayo is happy residents got out to smell the roses.

