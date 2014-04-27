Lake Charles man dies in early morning crash at LNG terminal

A Lake Charles man dies after crashing into the entrance of the LNG Terminal early Sunday morning.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say 33-year-old Jeremy Duplechin was driving westbound on W. Lincoln Rd. at around 2:45 a.m. when he failed to stop for the stop sign at W. Lincoln and Big Lake Rd. causing his car to strike the cement barriers in the driveway of LNG where the car ended upside down.

CPSO says Duplechin was wearing a seatbelt during the crash and had to be extricated from the car by the Lake Charles Fire Department.

Duplechin was sent to a local hospital where he died as a result of injuries.

CPSO says speed and failure to stop at a stop sign appear to be the cause of the accident and say a toxicology report will be conducted.

