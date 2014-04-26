Kids at Tuten Park Earth Day celebration engage in ways to keep Earth clean

From building bird feeders to learning about earth worms, the kids at the Tuten Park Earth Day Celebration were all about caring for the planet.

"So Earth can be clean for the generations to come so they can have a clean Earth," said an R.W. Vincent 3rd grader.

Kids of all ages engaged in educational "earth friendly" activities like making art out of pine cones and even learning how to care for their own plants and it was all to help Southwest Louisiana's future generation how to keep the earth clean and healthy.

"Well, when it's clean and safe, we don't have to worry about the future generations," said McNeese Biology professor Dr. Juliana Hinton, who was on-site hosting a science lesson on microorganisms found in soil. "I think that's one of the most important things that Earth Day is trying to portray."

One of the biggest attractions at Tuten Park was a little bit slimier; The Acadiana Worm Farm, a supplier of composting worms in South Louisiana. The group was also on-site teaching ways to build worm castings and how to use natural worm fertilizers over chemical fertilizers.

Most of the kids at the park were local students and they say it's important to care about the Earth because well, it's home.

"I think you should care about the Earth because you live on Earth," said student Maddy Simoneaux. "You care about Earth and you want to celebrate Mother Nature."

Kids also got to enjoy educational demonstrations hosted by the Coastal Plans Conservancy and the Urban Forestry Council.

The event was hosted and sponsored by the city of Lake Charles and friends of Tuten Park.

