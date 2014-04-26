Kids at Tuten Park Earth Day celebration engage in ways to keep - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kids at Tuten Park Earth Day celebration engage in ways to keep Earth clean

Students attend Earth Day Celebration at Tuten Park in Lake Charles (Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC) Students attend Earth Day Celebration at Tuten Park in Lake Charles (Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

From building bird feeders to learning about earth worms, the kids at the Tuten Park Earth Day Celebration were all about caring for the planet.

"So Earth can be clean for the generations to come so they can have a clean Earth," said an R.W. Vincent 3rd grader.

Kids of all ages engaged in educational "earth friendly" activities like making art out of pine cones and even learning how to care for their own plants and it was all to help Southwest Louisiana's future generation how to keep the earth clean and healthy.

"Well, when it's clean and safe, we don't have to worry about the future generations," said McNeese Biology professor Dr. Juliana Hinton, who was on-site hosting a science lesson on microorganisms found in soil. "I think that's one of the most important things that Earth Day is trying to portray."

One of the biggest attractions at Tuten Park was a little bit slimier; The Acadiana Worm Farm, a supplier of composting worms in South Louisiana. The group was also on-site teaching ways to build worm castings and how to use natural worm fertilizers over chemical fertilizers.

Most of the kids at the park were local students and they say it's important to care about the Earth because well, it's home.

"I think you should care about the Earth because you live on Earth," said student Maddy Simoneaux. "You care about Earth and you want to celebrate Mother Nature."

Kids also got to enjoy educational demonstrations hosted by the Coastal Plans Conservancy and the Urban Forestry Council.

The event was hosted and sponsored by the city of Lake Charles and friends of Tuten Park.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly