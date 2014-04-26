Guillotte's steal at home puts stamp on McNeese's 6-2 win over Incarnate Word

By McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette
LAKE CHARLES – The motion picture "The Sandlot" was
one of the greatest kid baseball movies ever made and one of the most dramatic
scenes was at the end of the movie when Benny "The Jet", a member of the Los
Angeles Dodgers, stole home in what is by far one of the rarest plays in
baseball.
That scene was played out perfectly by McNeese second
baseman Andrew Guillotte in the eighth inning when he stole home – a
traditional steal mind you – to score the final run in the Cowboys' 6-2
Southland Conference win over Incarnate Word on Friday night to start a
three-game series. It was well worth
getting the front of his newly acquired gold jersey a little "dusty."
And if that wasn't enough, the steal came with the bases
loaded and two out in the frame.
Guillotte began his slide into home just as UIW pitcher Chris Jones'
throw was getting to catcher Blue Hybner.
Chase Marion and Reed Gordy also stole bags on that same play as the
triple steal was tagged to perfection.
"Well, before you do that, the pitcher has to be throwing
out of his windup," said Cowboys' skipper Justin Hill. "And you have to have the personnel to pull
it off, and with Guillotte, we definitely have that."
That was Guillotte's second steal of the game and the
14th of the season and the Cowboys finished with six swipes overall. He also finished the contest hitting 2-for-3
from the plate with a RBI, two walks and three runs scored.
Perhaps none of the eighth inning excitement wouldn't
have been possible had it not been for the superb pitching from starter Kaleb
Fontenot, who suffocated the Cardinals' bats to just six hits in seven innings
of work. He allowed two runs, walked
none and struckout two. Of the six hits
he squandered, three were infield knocks.
"He did kind of what he's been doing all year," said Hill
of Fontenot, who improved his record to 4-1 on the season. "This was one of the best jobs he's done
attacking the strike zone early. He had
some innings where the pitch count got a little higher than he wanted to, but
it wasn't for going deep in counts. They
just kept fouling pitches off. I thought
he had a couple of quick innings that allowed him to go deep in the ball game."
Fontenot was relieved in the top of the eighth when he
gave up a lead-off double to UIW shortstop Bryce Shepherd. Tyler Erickson came in and walked the only
batter he faced then Steven O'Bryant walked Jason Stone to load the bases with
no outs in the frame.
O'Bryant then got Slade Brown to hit into a 6-unassiste-3
double play that scored a run, and fanned Jesse Hoover for the third out, all
the while having allowed just one run in an inning that could have been a game
breaker for the Cowboys.
"That was a huge inning, especially to get two outs on
one swing and to just give up the one run," said Hill. "They (UIW) were in a really good spot. That was just really big by ‘OB'."
O'Bryant notched his third save of the season after he
threw two scoreless and hitless innings with two walks.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for McNeese as
it improved to 21-19 overall and 11-8 in league play. UIW fell to 13-25 and 5-8 in the conference.
The Cowboys scored solo runs in the first two innings
behind a RBI single by Marion and another from Guillotte. That score stood until the seventh when
Hybner led off the inning with a double to right-center and later scored on a
sacrifice fly from Ethan McGill to make it 2-1 Cowboys.
McNeese got a run back in the bottom of the inning after
Guillotte led the inning off with a walk, moved to second on a one-out single
by Marion, then third after a short chopper by Gordy was kicked around by
Shepherd at shortstop to load the bases.
Tayler Drake came in and hit a deep fly ball to left-center
to score Guillotte and make it 3-1.
The Cowboys put it away for good in the bottom of the
eighth with the final run coming on Guillotte's unforgettable steal.
"It's good to win close games like this," said Hill. "We've lost some close ones lately but to win
one keeps the energy going."
UIW starting pitcher Geno Encina (5-6) took the loss
after he allowed three runs, two earned, on eight hits with two walks and three
strikeouts.
McNeese out-hit UIW by a 10-6 margin as Marion and Connor
Lloyd joined Guillotte with two hits apiece.
The series will continue on Saturday with first pitch
tossed at 3 p.m.
McNeese 6, Incarnate Word 2 (Apr 25, 2014 at Lake
Charles, La.)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Incarnate Word...... 000 000 110 -
2 6 1
(13-25, 11-8 SLC)
McNeese............. 110 000 13X - 6
10 0
(21-19, 5-8 SLC)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Pitchers: Incarnate Word - Encina, Geno; Decker, Matthew(7);
Shaffer, Alex(8); Jones, Chris(8) and Besett, Colton; Hybner, Blue. McNeese -
Fontenot, Kaleb; Erickson, Tyler(8); O'Bryant, Steven(8) and Toole, Cameron;
Peterson, Sam.
Win-Fontenot, Kaleb(4-1)
Save-O'Bryant, Steven(3)
Loss-Encina, Geno(5-6) T-2:33
A-374
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 84, SSE 5 mpg
Fontenot, K. faced 1 batter in the 8th.
Erickson, T. faced 1 batter in the 8th.
Shaffer, A. faced 3 batters in the 8th.