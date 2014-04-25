Annual Spring Art Walk helps local artists and businesses

The annual Spring Art Walk took place in downtown Lake Charles today.

The event is presented by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana.

While there was plenty of music and all kinds of food, there was one thing that drew people like Amy Miller to downtown Lake Charles Friday evening.

"We love art and we wanted to see what artists were out here," said Miller.

The Spring Art Walk transformed Ryan Street into pop-up art galleries.

Amie Herbert, with the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA explains that, "It allows businesses and artists to really synergize and shows what Lake Charles culture is all about."

For artists like Ryan Preatto, it's a great way to expose people to his work.

"I've already had a couple patrons come in and ask me about my art work and where they can find it," said Preatto.

And art comes in many different forms.

"We got this crazy idea that we were going to paint shoes and paint anything that we could paint to sell people because we're all artists and we all have different styles," said Allyson Desormeaux, an artist with ASE Paints.

Styles varied from yarnstorming to henna tattoos and jewelry creation.

Vendors had a chance to sell their creations, but it was also a great time for downtown businesses.

"We hear from the downtown businesses that this is their record breaking night in sales for coffee and alcohol and food and everything that they have down here, so it's really beneficial for the artists and the business owners," explained Herbert.

There was also an Art Battle where artists had just one hour to complete their masterpiece.

And with over 100 local artists packed into just a few square blocks, it's a visual arts celebration like no other.

Author Linda Hurst agrees saying, "It's been a wonderful event."

Organizers say the event has been going on for nearly 20 years and has grown so much that many now refer to it as an art festival.