Over $2,000 worth of horse riding equipment stolen from Lake Charles man's barn

Eighty-one-year-old Norris Pete of Lake Charles spends the majority of his time on his farm. As a retired McNeese Farm supervisor, he manages his own farm on Eastern Drive near Highway 14 and offers open stables to local horse owners for a small fee.

"I'm always willing to try to help a person because you can never tell when you need help," said Pete.

Now, Pete is asking the public for help in finding the thieves that took over $2,000 worth of horse riding equipment from his barn early Sunday morning.

For those who would like more information or would like to donate to Pete, a web site has been set up for the Help Norris Pete Fund at http://info13865.wix.com/helpnorrispete.



"My roping bag is gone, my bridle, tie-downs, nose bands, that was all gone," said Pete. "They took a 5 gallons of gas. It was gone."

Pete says the saddles were the most valuable equipment of the stolen goods and says replacing them can cost him over $1,300.

"I don't have that kind of money to get new ones, I just really want mine back," said Pete.

Pete's friend Michael Stiner helps Pete on the farm and says Pete's always lending a helping hand whenever he can and says he deserves his property back.

"If you need help with something, he'd help you," said Stiner. "I come around here and help him with what needs to be done. If stalls need to be cleaned out or take the horses to the vet, I go with him. I hope they can find his saddles or get him some new saddles."

Pete says his request is simple: he just wants his property back.

"I hope whoever done it, they would realize that they're really hurting me," said Pete. "I need the saddles bad, I need the roping bags bad and it's just something I don't know why people want to do a thing like that."

Pete filed a report with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and according to the report, Pete's neighbor across the street has video camera's outside which revealed a possible full size car or small SUV parking near Pete's house with their lights off.

The report says the video footage was poor in quality and only served to get an accurate time frame of the crime.

If you have any information on this case, you can call CPSO at 491-3600.

