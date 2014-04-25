Boat launch at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge reopens

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced that the East End Locks boat launch at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Grand Chenier will reopen for public use on Saturday, April 26.



The launch and parking area, accessible from La. Hwy. 82, had been closed earlier this month for back down ramp modifications. LDWF initiated the modifications to allow the public to launch boats in low tide conditions.



Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is located in eastern Cameron and western Vermilion Parishes. Recreational opportunities on the refuge include shrimping, crabbing, fishing and bird-watching.



For more information about the refuge, call 337-491-2000 or go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/refuge/rockefeller-wildlife-refuge.



