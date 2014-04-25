Boy put in dog crate with syrup and kitty litter poured on him!

A popular lip balm is now part of a viral trend. Some teens have been applying the product to their eyelids, saying it gives them a buzz. (Source: WFSB)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom

One person is dead and three others injured following a crash on I-10 in Sulphur early this morning. Look for details at noon, and read more HERE.

A bizarre story from near Atlanta – two women are arrested for putting a six-year-old boy in a small dog crate and pouring syrup and kitty litter on him! You can read more HERE.

Also today, heroin inside a hospital? That's where police say folks were going to buy the drug – from a patient in the I.C.U.! We'll tell you how police found out.

Have you ever heard of "beezin?" It's a new trend among teens that's gone viral. It involves applying a layer of a certain brand of natural lip balm wax on the eyelid. At noon, we'll explain how this can be incredibly dangerous. You can also read more about it HERE.

Plus, modern technology is helping us become more energy efficient – especially in the home. We'll see how one home is going above and beyond by using "zero" energy.

Ben tells me we'll reach into the lower 80s again today. We'll have a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon, with breezy conditions. The rain is expected to hold off for now – but what about the weekend? Tune in to Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.