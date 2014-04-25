Two-vehicle crash near Sulphur takes life of one, sends three others to hospital

One person is dead, following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Sulphur early Friday morning.

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said a westbound car carrying four people broke down in the middle lane of the interstate around 1 a.m. The vehicle came to a stop, and the driver attempted to push the car off the road.

He was unsuccessful and immediately tried to alert the oncoming traffic to the disabled vehicle in the middle lane.

Coats said the driver of a 18-wheeler, which was transporting other vehicles, did not see the car and collided with it. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Passengers in the backseat sustained moderate injuries and were transported to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. Another passenger, identified as a female from Lake Charles, was ejected and killed.

The driver of the semi was treated at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles for minor injuries.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.