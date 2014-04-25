McNeese Softball Run-Rules Southern

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

LAKE CHARLES-- Head coach Mike Smith was much happier with the performance and outcome of Thursday's 8-0 run-rule shutout win over Southern that saw ever player in uniform getting playing time.

"It was good that our starters were able to get us out to a pretty good lead. The plan was if we had a 3 to 4 run lead we were going to give others playing time with the weekend we have coming up and the grind we've been going through," said Smith.

The Cowgirls (33-13) picked up their 13th shutout win of the season and sixth run-rule victory of the season.

McNeese scored runs in four of the six innings played and led 2-0 after the first inning on a two RBI double by Taylor Goree in the first inning. With two outs, back-to-back singles by Emily Vincent and Katie Roux got things going for the Cowgirls. A throwing error moved both players up one base before Goree's double scored both.

A four-run third inning gave McNeese a 6-0 lead. Lauren Langner's team high 11th double of the season scored Marisa Taunton and Alanna DiVittorio for a 4-0 Cowgirl lead. Roux and Langner traded places after a double by Roux scored Langner for a 5-0 lead. Roux gave the Cowgirls a 6-0 lead after consecutive wild pitches sent her to third then home.

Coach Smith used the lead to his advantage as he started substituting players in the fourth inning. A pinch hit single by Tori Rich scored pinch hitter Amber Schisler for a 7-0 lead.

Smith also used up his entire pitching staff as Emily Vincent relieved starter Rachel Smith in the fourth inning. Prior to being replaced, Smith retired nine of the 10 batters she faced. She gave up the only hit of the game, which was a bunt single by Sabrina Stewart. Smith ended the game with five strikeouts.

"It was nice because the two pitchers that struggled last weekend against Nicholls, came out and threw very well. Rachel came out and got ahead of hitters and Emily did also. That was our key all week, we stressed getting ahead of hitters because it is easier and less stressful when you do that," said Smith.

Vincent pitched two hitless innings, faced seven batters and struck out two while Bianca Lilly pitched the final inning and struck out one and walked one.

Pitcher Jamie Allred who normally does her damage in the circle, did her damage at the plate tonight. Allred got her first career at-bat and hit a walk-off double that scored Rich from second to end the game.

McNeese outhit the Jaguars 12-1 with 11 players collecting at least one hit apiece. McNeese hit a record game-high four doubles on the night with Langner, Roux, Goree and Allred accounting for them.

Roux was the only Cowgirl with two hits and she scored two of the six runs. Langner and Goree each had two RBI.

McNeese returns to Southland Conference action this weekend when they will travel to Hammond, site of the Southland Conference Tournament (May 8-10) to face Southeastern La. in a three-game conference series. The series will be the Cowgirls' final road series of the season.