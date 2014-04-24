83-year-old granny busted for drugs!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A man's body is found near rice dryers in Lacassine. KPLC's Gerron Jordan went out to the site and talked to Sheriff's officials and neighbors about the mysterious death. Look for his report at noon, and you can read more HERE.

They're calling her a "ganja granny." We'll tell you about the 83-year-old woman who authorities believe was selling pot near a school! You can also read more HERE.

Also today, dinosaur discoveries at a beautiful Utah monument are getting national attention. We'll get a behind-the-scenes look at National Geographic's latest feature.

Plus, thousands of students apply to Ivy League schools, but very few are accepted. We'll meet a young man who has the distinct honor of getting accepted by seven of them!

Ben tells me we'll warm up to the lower 80s by the afternoon. What can we expect as we head into the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!