83-year-old granny busted for drugs!

Patsey Marlene Maxwell. (Source: KFOR-TV/CNN) Patsey Marlene Maxwell. (Source: KFOR-TV/CNN)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A man's body is found near rice dryers in Lacassine. KPLC's Gerron Jordan went out to the site and talked to Sheriff's officials and neighbors about the mysterious death. Look for his report at noon, and you can read more HERE.

They're calling her a "ganja granny." We'll tell you about the 83-year-old woman who authorities believe was selling pot near a school! You can also read more HERE.

Also today, dinosaur discoveries at a beautiful Utah monument are getting national attention. We'll get a behind-the-scenes look at National Geographic's latest feature.

Plus, thousands of students apply to Ivy League schools, but very few are accepted. We'll meet a young man who has the distinct honor of getting accepted by seven of them!

Ben tells me we'll warm up to the lower 80s by the afternoon. What can we expect as we head into the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
