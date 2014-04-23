Update: LCPD name driver that crashed into fire station

Lake Charles Police have named the driver of a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, that crashed into the Company Five fire station early Friday morning, as 42-year-old Ricky Luntsford of Lake Charles.

Police say Luntsford was cited with DWI first offense.

No firefighters were injured when the crash happened. Structural engineers and Public Works officials have determined the fire station is repairable.

Backstory here: http://www.kplctv.com/story/25313385/firefighters-relocated-closer-to-station

