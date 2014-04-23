Radio controlled helicopters to invade Carlyss

The skies over Carlyss will be filled with remote control helicopters on May 2 and 3 as par t of the annual Heli Fly-in at LARKS Field in Carlyss. The hobby is growing because of new technology.

"It just bites you and you just keep going," said Danny Oliver, who got bit when he was 4 years old. That was the day his uncle gave him one of the old-style gas powered model airplanes. Since then, he's graduated to battery powered helicopters.

"It's a club where we help other people," said Lynn Hinch, president of LARKs, which stands for Lake Area Radio Control Society. "We love having people come out and spectate who want to get into the hobby. But we're all about helping each other. There are competitions around the country that you can get into, but this out here is fun flying."

There are many different models you can choose from to become involved in RC flying. A small, but still powerful helicopter runs between $100 and $200. They can run up to $4,000.

"This hobby has actually come down over the years," said Oliver. "Like most things go up, the stuff we used to buy back in the seventies, that same dollar today would buy you so much better equipment and more equipment."

Longtime club member Bo Hinch has seen the hobby change over the years. He says one thing stays the same: the fun you have while flying or watching.

"Today with the electronics and with the equipment you have available, it's still very interesting and very challenging," said Hinch. "Once you get the bug, it's hard to get rid of it."

On May 2 and 3, 2014, LARKS Field will be full of RC helicopters, featuring championship flyers from all over the country. Admission is free.

For more information on LARKS and directions to the Fly-in, go to www.larksrc.org.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved