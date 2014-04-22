Authorities looking for man in connection with theft

Authorities are looking for information in connection with a theft at Sam's Club in Lake Charles. The suspect was seen driving away in this vehicle. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are looking for this man, who they say stole two television from Sam’s Club in Lake Charles. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are looking for a man who they said stole from the Sam's Club in Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said that the suspect stole four televisions, worth over $2,200, on Feb. 20.

"In both cases the subject entered the store, placed two televisions in a shopping cart and fled via the fire exit to a waiting vehicle," Myers said. "The vehicle was described as a gold-colored GMC or Chevrolet Z71 extended pick-up truck with side running bars and fender flares, and the center cap missing from the left front tire."

Myers said the suspect returned to the store on March 16 but was stopped by the security staff.

"He fled the store in a gold-colored, late 1980s model Ford Explorer with no license plate," Myers said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3605.

