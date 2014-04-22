Man wanted for shooting into a house chased down I-10

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A man wanted on 13 counts of attempted first-degree murder in Lafayette is stopped by state police in Calcasieu Parish. It all stems from a man shooting into a house early today. You can read more about the incident and the chase down I-10 HERE and at http://bit.ly/RIKl8H.

Over in Mississippi – no need for a chase to get an escaped prisoner. That search took a unique turn on live TV – the suspect's father drives up and just turns over his son to law enforcement! It's quite a story captured by one of our Raycom sister stations. Look for it at noon, and you can read more HERE and at http://bit.ly/1f09kyI.

Also today, horses can be therapeutic for patients struggling with physical and mental disabilities. We'll have the story of one young girl who has seen dramatic improvements since she started interacting with horses.

Plus, proof Murphy's Law really does exist! We'll show you how some university students complete simple tasks with complicated inventions.

Ben tells me rain chances remain low for our area with perhaps a very isolated shower or thunderstorm. What does the rest of the week hold? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer. The seven-day forecast is also HERE and at http://bit.ly/1cs5ZBR

Remember, you can always watch us live online at www.kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!