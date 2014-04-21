Newcomers Club of the Lake Area celebrates 50 years of service

Whether it's the festivals, parades, food or just plain fun, members of the Newcomers Club of the Lake Area says Southwest Louisiana has a lot to offer.

"I have met more people in this area then what I knew in the metropolitan area that I moved from and I lived there most of my life," said president Debbie Haack.

The Newcomers Club is celebrating 50 years of service and Haack says the club has helped her find new and exciting ways to enjoy Southwest Louisiana since moving from Iowa 5 years ago.

Member Shirley Maurer helps find new activities for the club including new restaurants and even activities for kids.

"I love meeting people from all different walks of life, all different ages and I've just explored Lake Charles through the eyes of a newcomer myself," said Maurer, who was once a historian for the club. "I try to teach members things that they would probably take a year to learn.

As they walk down memory lane with a scrapbook full of pictures of club members from the past, the Newcomers Club of the Lake Area say keeping the community together is most important.

"If you can weave the people into the community, you can make the whole fabric of the community stronger," said Haack. "I think that's really important as we move forward. You never meet a stranger and I think that's probably the best part."

The Newcomers Club of the Lake Area sends out a monthly newsletter filled with activity schedules for things to do in the Lake Charles area.

