Dragon boats arrive in Lake Charles ahead of big race

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

A well-known Sulphur businessman is facing a number of charges, including forgery and possession of stolen things. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is at the courthouse looking into the case against 70-year-old Joseph R. Palermo Jr. She'll have details for us at noon. You can read more HERE and at http://bit.ly/1pmVuL6.

An amazing tale of survival for a pair of tiny kittens shipped across California in a delivery truck! You can imagine the surprise of the warehouse worker who discovered the newborns in a box. You can read more HERE or at http://ti.me/1hhHLey.

Plus, call it the power of social media – a young woman finds her birth mother within days of asking strangers to help online. Read more HERE and at http://bit.ly/1i35cgP.

Ben tells me it should be a sunny day with temperatures quickly warming to the low 80s by this afternoon. Humidity is also making a return – what will that mean as we get further into the work-week? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

And dragon boats arrived in Lake Charles Monday! Big race set for this coming weekend. See them at noon, and read more about the competition HERE or at http://bit.ly/QA7GbF.

Remember, you can always watch us on the air and online at www.kplctv.com and http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5. We hope you join us, and have a great day!