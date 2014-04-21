Five-count indictment unsealed against Sulphur businessman

An arrest warrant is being issued for Joseph R. Palermo Jr., a well-known Sulphur businessman, after a five-count indictment was unsealed on Monday.

The indictment includes charges of forgery, three counts of possession of stolen things and altering or removing identifying numbers of a motor vehicle.

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said the charges stem from an investigation by state police.

"This indictment alleges that the defendant was in fact, in possession for a long period of time, of numerous items of stolen heavy equipment and utilized that equipment and did some activity to try and cover up the fact that this equipment was stolen," DeRosier said.

Bond was set at $75,000 for the 70-year-old Palermo.

"That was our recommended bond," DeRosier said when asked about the amount of the bond. "I do not think this defendant is a flight risk. But I will say that everyone is accountable for their actions. No one is above the law. No one is beyond the reach of the law."

The Indictment

The following is a copy of the indictment, which was unsealed on Monday. An indictment is simply a list of charges brought against a person by a governmental body and does not indicate guilt or innocence of the person. The PIN/VIN numbers in the indictment have been redacted by KPLC.

Count 1: Forgery

In November of 2012, he committed forgery, 14:72(B) in that he issued and transferred a writing known by the offender to be a forged writing, to-wit, a bill of sale for a 2004 John Deere 650H Bulldozer.

Count 2: Possession of Stolen Things

From 2003 to 2010 he committed Illegal Possession of Stolen things, 14:69(A)&(B)(1) in that he intentionally possessed, procured, received and concealed a 1996 John Deere Bulldozer, Model 650G, PIN XXXXXXXXXXXXX, the value of which exceeds one thousand five hundred dollars, which had been the subject of a theft, under circumstances which indicate that the said Joseph R. Palermo, Jr. knew and had good reason to believe that the 1996 John Deere Bulldozer had been the subject of a theft.

Count 3: Possession of Stolen Things

From 2002 to 2013 he committed Illegal Possession of Stolen things, 14:69(A)&(B)(1) in that he intentionally possessed, procured, received and concealed a 1999 Takeuchi Model TB3175 Excavator, PIN XXXXXXXXXXXXX the value of which exceeds one thousand five hundred dollars, which had been the subject of a theft, under circumstances which indicate that the said Joseph R. Palermo, Jr. knew and had good reason to believe that the 1999 Takeuchi Excavator had been the subject of a theft.

Count 4: Possession of Stolen Things

From 2002 to 2013 he committed Illegal Possession of Stolen things,14:69(A)&(B)( 1) in that he intentionally possessed, procured, received and concealed a 32' Bourg Gooseneck Trailer, VIN XXXXXXXXXXXXX, the value of which exceeds one thousand five hundred dollars, which had been the subject of a theft, under circumstances which indicate that the said Joseph R. Palermo, Jr. knew and had good reason to believe that the 32' Bourg Gooseneck Trailer had been the subject of a theft.

Count 5: Altered and Removed Identifying Numbers of a Motor Vehicle

From 2002 to 2013, he Altered and Removed Identifying Numbers of a Motor Vehicle, 14:207, in that he removed, defaced, altered and destroyed the manufacturer's number on a 32' Bourg Gooseneck Trailer, VIN XXXXXXXXXXXXX, as defined by R.S. 32: 1(84), for the purpose of concealing and misrepresenting its identity, and he received, concealed and knowingly had in his possession a trailer as defined by R.S. 32: 1 (84)from which the manufacturer's number was covered, removed, defaced, altered and destroyed for the purpose of misrepresenting its identity. contrary.







KPLC will have more on later editions.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.